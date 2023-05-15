'Love, Damini' becomes Burna Boy's most streamed album on Spotify

'Love, Damini' has become Burna Boy's most streamed album on Spotify after it surpassed 'African Giant' released in 2019.

This feat was achieved with the huge success of 'Last Last' which has recorded over 256 million streams and 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran which has surpassed over 161 million streams. There's also 'Its Plenty' which has recorded over 61 million streams.

'Love, Damini' is Burna Boy's 4th album in 5 years in a run that started in 2018 with his third album 'Outside'. The album became his third consecutive Grammy nomination after 'African Giant' (2019) and 'Twice As Tall' (2020).