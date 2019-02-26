For Apple listeners, you can listen to the latest episode of Loose Talk Podcast HERE.

Welcome to another episode of Loose Talk Podcast. On this episode, we discuss the Presidential Election, which took place on February 23, 2019 and it features Pulse News Editor, Jude Egbas.

We also read fan mails that mostly pertain to Steve, the gang examine the votes cast and the activities of Election Day.

There was also some talk of social media activity, talk of ‘alleged’ rigging and the madness of election day that took Steve Dede to Ogun State.

We spoke with Osinbajo

Egbas tells the Loose Talk Giants about how he met Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at his polling unit on Election Day before he lost his polling unit to Atiku – meaning he failed to ‘deliver.’

As part of the elections, Ayo tells the gang that he was probably the only one who voted Kingsley Moghalu in his polling unit, while a lady he spoke to claimed to have no knowledge who Moghalu was.

Asides that, Egbas also narrates how Amuwo-Odofin became home to Election Day violence and how OPC Leader, Demola escaped death amongst other first-hand election reports.

Yoruba vs. Igbo

In the matter of Nigerian tribalism, and the drama that erupted between Igbo and Yoruba based in Lagos on Election Day, the gang analyses the reason behind the issue as Ayomide Tayo wrote about it. Steve also identifies why he thinks Nigerians are so quick to stir the tribalism pot when people opposing tribes clash on anything.

The gang then examines the deep-rooted tribalism in Nigeria with reported WhatsApp groups, social media pages and the problem with stereotypes which promote negativity and aid tribalism. Even though we laugh about it and some people have taken it to head and have reportedly created cells to promote tribalism.

In the end, a lot of Nigerians are still hurt by the events of the civil war and the gang discuss the purism inherent in the Nigerian state and the healing process the whole country requires to move forward.

Can we have a tech system over papers for elections?

Nigerians keep clamouring for technological advancements in elections to bypass certain problems. So that raises the question of whether Nigeria can actually maintain the suitable operation of tech equipment for voting.

The gang then discusses the procession of casting votes.

The podcast then continues with more electoral banter and phenomenal examination.