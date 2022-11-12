Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Lojay has been one of Nigeria's rising stars since the success of his song 'Monalisa' with Sarz from his debut 'LV N ATTN,' which was released last year. Since then, the young singer and recording artist has worked with artists such as Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, Sarkodie , and others.

What Happened:

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Lojay went live on Instagram, where he previewed one of his unreleased songs while chatting with his fans. One of the tracks he debuted on the show is an amapiano-laced number featuring South African veteran disc jockey, DJ Maphorisa. Many fans expressed their appreciation for the snippet by using fire emojis.