RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Onyema Courage

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay shares snippet of an unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa.

lojay and dj maphorisa
lojay and dj maphorisa

Recommended articles

Lojay has been one of Nigeria's rising stars since the success of his song 'Monalisa' with Sarz from his debut 'LV N ATTN,' which was released last year. Since then, the young singer and recording artist has worked with artists such as Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, Sarkodie, and others.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Lojay went live on Instagram, where he previewed one of his unreleased songs while chatting with his fans. One of the tracks he debuted on the show is an amapiano-laced number featuring South African veteran disc jockey, DJ Maphorisa. Many fans expressed their appreciation for the snippet by using fire emojis.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Professors clash over 'Anikulapo' - Kunle Afolayan

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Future Sounds Vol.32 featuring Nissi, Ugoccie , Tobii WTW , Khaid and others

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Lojay previews unreleased song featuring DJ Maphorisa

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Afro And The Beats targets 200,000 afrocitizens in December

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

Portable set to marry pregnant lover

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Hi-Life Fest: TV show to commence with Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw, Uche Ogbodo as judges

Hi-Life Fest: TV show to commence with Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw, Uche Ogbodo as judges

We invested N9bn in Nigeria film industry in 6 years – Netflix

We invested N9bn in Nigeria film industry in 6 years – Netflix

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single