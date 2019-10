Date: October 4, 2019

Artist: Zoro featuring Lil Kesh

Song Title: Giddem

Genre: Afrobeats

Label: Ziiki Media

Producer: Masterkraft

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This sounds like a typical soundtrack to a masquerade party in South-Eastern Nigeria. This also sounds like an inevitable hit for that terrain.

You can listen to the song below;