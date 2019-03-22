UK Based Nigerian singer Naira Marley, comes through with this brand new single, 'Illuminati' that features the rave of the moment Zlatan.

Following their last collaborative effort, 'Foti Foyin' which also featured the sensational talent, Teni, Zlatan and Naira Marley are back working again and this time the secret society, Illuminati serves as their source of inspiration.

Produced by Zlatan's frequent collaborator, Rexxie, 'Illuminati' is a groovy record where they declare that what they do is simply for the streets.