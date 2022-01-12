RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide teases 'Ilya Kabakov,' a new record featuring Chike [LISTEN]

He did it with Fireboy's 'Peru,' Phyno's 'Do You Wrong' and another Trap record by himself.

Olamide and Chike. (EMPIRE/Africa Magic)

On January 12, 2022, legendary Nigerian rapper, Olamide teased a new record featuring the Boo of The Booless, Chike.

While the record is a surprising collaboration, it stands to reason that Olamide and Chike would collaborate at some point. The record also follows a similar trend to Olamide's recent history of teasing records on his social pages. He did it with Fireboy's 'Peru,' Phyno's 'Do You Wrong' and another Trap record by himself.

You can listen to the record below;

