The classic animated adventure and musical drama, Lion King is getting a remake.

The remake will be released on Friday, July 19, 2019. Musical superstar and regal personality, Beyonce has been commissioned to curate and produce The Lion King: The Gift, the official soundtrack for the album which is titled. It is a 14-track album.

The album will be released on July 19, 2019 and it will feature Nigerian acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno and Yemi Alade.

Wizkid is featured on a song titled, 'Brown Skin Girl,' alongside Beyonce's first child, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Saint Jhn. Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi featuring independently on 'Keys To The Kingdom.'

Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi feature independently on 'Don't Jealous Me.' Burna Boy features independently on 'Ja Ara E.'

Other African acts on the album include, South African acts, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly. Ghanaian act, Shatta Wale also features on the project.

Beyonce's 'Spirit,' which was released on July 9, 2019 will be the last track on the album.

During the production phase, Elton John who recorded songs for the early movie also re-produced his songs for the movie.

Hans Zimmer composed the score for the movie.