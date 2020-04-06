Artist: Lindsey Abudei
Song Title: One on The Outside
Genre: Ballad, Alternative
Album: Kaleidoscope EP
Date of release: April 3, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: After releasing her critically acclaimed album, And The Bass Is Queen in 2016, she had only released two loosies in four years before featuring on 'Abu Ya,' a song on Brymo's amazing album, Yellow.
The song speaks to the outlier tendencies of its creator who craves reinvention.
