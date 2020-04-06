Artist: Lindsey Abudei

Song Title: One on The Outside

Genre: Ballad, Alternative

Album: Kaleidoscope EP

Date of release: April 3, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After releasing her critically acclaimed album, And The Bass Is Queen in 2016, she had only released two loosies in four years before featuring on 'Abu Ya,' a song on Brymo's amazing album, Yellow.

The song speaks to the outlier tendencies of its creator who craves reinvention.

