Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Beyonce, BTS and more win big at 2021 VMAs

The night's big winner was Lil Nas X, who took home multiple awards, including the coveted Video of the Year trophy as well as honors for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, all for his single 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name).'

The artist dedicated his Video of the Year statute to "the gay agenda," a cheeky, layered reference to the queer-positive imagery and messaging he's presented with his recent singles.

Other winners included Olivia Rodrigo, who won Best New Artist and Song of the Year (for "Drivers License"); Justin Bieber, who won both Artist of the Year and Best Pop, for his song "Peaches," featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon; Billie Eilish, who won Video for Good for her ballad "Your Power"; BTS, who won Group of the Year; and Travis Scott, who won Best Hip-Hop for "Franchise" (featuring Young Thug & M.I.A.).

The award was hosted by Doja Cat. Here are the big winners on the night;

GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

HONOREE: Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: "Popstar" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO /We The Best/Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records

The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

WINNER: Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: "Mood" – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Doja Cat: "Say So" – Kemosabe/RCA Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records

BTS: "Dynamite" – Bighit Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa: "Levitating" – Warner Records

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records/Not So Fast

The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?" – Atlantic Records

Ashnikko: "Daisy" – Warner Records

Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx/HITCO

24kGoldn: "Coco" – Records LLC/Columbia Records

JC Stewart: "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group

Latto: "Sex Lies" – RCA Records

Madison Beer: "Selfish" – Epic Records/Sing It Loud

The Kid Laroi: "Without You" – Columbia Records

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records

Girl in Red: "Serotonin" – World in Red/AWAL

Fousheé: "My Slime" – RCA Records

Jxdn: "Think About Me" – DTA Records/Elektra Music Group

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: "Mood" – Records LLC/Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" – Atlantic Records

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO/Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches" – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: "Prisoner" – RCA Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande: "Positions" – Republic Records

Billie Eilish: "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BTS: "Butter" – Bighit Music

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches" – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo: "Good 4 U" – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes: "Wonder" – Island Records

Taylor Swift: "Willow" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO/Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control/Motown

Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records

Polo G: "Rapstar" – Columbia Records

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: "Franchise" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST ROCK

Evanescence: "Use My Voice" – BMG

Foo Fighters: "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records/RCA Records

WINNER: John Mayer: "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records

The Killers: "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island

Kings Of Leon: "The Bandit" – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz: "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records/BMG

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers: "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records

Glass Animals: "Heat Waves" – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons: "Follow You" – Kidinakorner/Interscope Records

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: "My Ex's Best Friend" – Bad Boy/Interscope Records

Twenty One Pilots: "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: "Dákiti" – The Orchard

WINNER: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: "Girl Like Me" – Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: "Un Die (One Day)" – Universal Music Latino/Neon16

Karol G: "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino

Maluma: "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: "Brown Skin Girl" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug: "Go Crazy" – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary" – Epic Records/Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: "Come Through" - MBK Entertainment/RCA Records

SZA: "Good Days" – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE: "Dumdi Dumdi" – Republic Records

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: "Ice Cream" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

WINNER: BTS – "Butter" – Bighit Music

Monsta X: "Gambler" – Starship Entertainment

Seventeen: "Ready to love" – Pledis Entertainment

Twice: "Alcohol-Free" – JYP Entertainment Company

VIDEO FOR GOOD

WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With the Devil" – Island

H.E.R.: "Fight For You" – MBK Entertainment/RCA Records

Kane Brown: "Worldwide Beautiful" – Sony Music Nashville/RCA Records

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: "Entrepreneur" – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish: "Your Power" – Darkroom / Interscope Records; Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: "Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)" – OVO/We The Best/Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz a.k.a. Director X

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift: "Willow" – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: "Franchise" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: "Lumberjack" – Columbia Records; Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: "Brown Skin Girl" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish: "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters: "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: "Holy" – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga: "911" – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde: "Solar Power" – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: "Already" – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga: "911" – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend" – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

Taylor Swift – "Willow" – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch: "Build a Bitch" – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay: "Higher Power" – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – "You Right" – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals: "Tangerine" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!nk: "All I Know So Far" – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – "34+35" – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – "Butter" – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records/RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

WINNER: Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

Marshmello & Halsey – "Be Kind" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING