Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’

With Kesh's smooth lyrical flow, and fierce vocal delivery, as heard in the first verse, "Plenty Mamacita, Sipping margarita pelu titi ati Rita", the Skibo screamer reminds us why we fell in love with him in the first place.

The former YBNL youngster has been absent in major conversations over the last few years. This resulted in other names filling the dominant position he once held in the streets. Although 2020's 'Ecstasy' had 'Love like this' (ft Fireboy DML), which did quite considerable numbers. It remained a poor outing from the same artist who delivered Shoki, No fake Love, and Lyrically around the mid to late 2010s.

Sailing on the Amapiano wave, 'Don't Call Me' is produced by NIPHKEYS and Young John, who has mastered several hits in Lil kesh's discography. The track is a motivational anthem laced with self-belief amidst looming uncertainty.

From that era, Lil Kesh is not the artist confronted with limelight exit due to vigorous competition and quick adaptation to the new dynamics introduced in the game. Names like Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks, and others who witnessed rise and fall in the 2010s are making respective comebacks with different creative approaches to sound and marketing.

And so far, with 'Don't Call Me' and other chart-topping singles that have been released in these past months, it's right to conclude Lil-kesh and his classmates understand the assignment. The unwavering zeal to return to creative and commercial success is felt as you dance to the high tempo beat.