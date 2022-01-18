RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

"If it's not money, don't call me".

Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’
Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’

There is always that one song you do not have on your phone, yet you have memorized every word of the lyrics due to its unmissable airplay. That is the case with what seems to be Lil-Kesh's comeback single "Don't Call Me" ft Marlian records singer Zinoleesky.

Recommended articles

With Kesh's smooth lyrical flow, and fierce vocal delivery, as heard in the first verse, "Plenty Mamacita, Sipping margarita pelu titi ati Rita", the Skibo screamer reminds us why we fell in love with him in the first place.

The former YBNL youngster has been absent in major conversations over the last few years. This resulted in other names filling the dominant position he once held in the streets. Although 2020's 'Ecstasy' had 'Love like this' (ft Fireboy DML), which did quite considerable numbers. It remained a poor outing from the same artist who delivered Shoki, No fake Love, and Lyrically around the mid to late 2010s.

Sailing on the Amapiano wave, 'Don't Call Me' is produced by NIPHKEYS and Young John, who has mastered several hits in Lil kesh's discography. The track is a motivational anthem laced with self-belief amidst looming uncertainty.

From that era, Lil Kesh is not the artist confronted with limelight exit due to vigorous competition and quick adaptation to the new dynamics introduced in the game. Names like Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks, and others who witnessed rise and fall in the 2010s are making respective comebacks with different creative approaches to sound and marketing.

And so far, with 'Don't Call Me' and other chart-topping singles that have been released in these past months, it's right to conclude Lil-kesh and his classmates understand the assignment. The unwavering zeal to return to creative and commercial success is felt as you dance to the high tempo beat.

"I no go stop I no go settle".

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’

Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky has everyone G’d up’

D’Banj and Simi join Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol season 7

D’Banj and Simi join Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol season 7

We need more artists like Portable

We need more artists like Portable

BBNaija's Nina chides migrants discouraging others from moving abroad

BBNaija's Nina chides migrants discouraging others from moving abroad

Joeboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Joeboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

'At 21 I’ve gotten a house, bought a car and saved millions' - BBNaija's Angel

'At 21 I’ve gotten a house, bought a car and saved millions' - BBNaija's Angel

Barzini releases new video for, 'Beautiful Ones'

Barzini releases new video for, 'Beautiful Ones'

Tolibian features Raybekah on 'Abaya (Remix)'

Tolibian features Raybekah on 'Abaya (Remix)'

Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and more set to feature on Favi's 3-track EP

Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and more set to feature on Favi's 3-track EP

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Burna Boy

Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

Empress Gifty

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Olamide and Phyno are two of the biggest indigenous acts [Instagram/Olamide]