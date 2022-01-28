RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Before now, he has released songs like ‘Do It Your Way’ featuring Enrico Matheis, ‘They Can’t Pull Us Down’ featuring Italy based vocalist Miriam Taylor.

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100. (TBD)
Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100. (TBD)

Kicking off the new year with a bang, good numbers and chart topping music is Nigerian born Italy based singer, Charles Onyeabor whose song, 'Bye Bye To My Ex Love' has just hit the exclusive Spotify Top 100 Nigeria playlist ranking at number 12.

Recommended articles

The song released at the end of 2021 in stately became a fan favourite with its catchy chorus and theme and talks about heart break, love and relationship leading fans to make viral Tok Tok with the song.

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100. (TBD)
Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

Charles who is the son of Legendary musician, William Onyeabor says, "Seeing my song on a prominent spot of the Spotify Top 100 chart is absolutely a good feeling and testament to the fact that my team and I are doing something right. This is a good motivation and I can only assure my fans to expect more amazing music from me this year."

Before now, he has released songs like ‘Do It Your Way’ featuring Enrico Matheis, ‘They Can’t Pull Us Down’ featuring Italy based vocalist Miriam Taylor.

The Spotify Top 100 Songs chart ranks the most played songs of the week.

Listen to the playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0kriubMBwyHioeawEjxonL?si=kcK9lrW1R5eVTN-lEffTiA&utm_source=copy-link

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Trending

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Wizkid

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Air Jordans 7: Afrobeats. (Nike)

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Davido & Wizkid