Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

The song released at the end of 2021 in stately became a fan favourite with its catchy chorus and theme and talks about heart break, love and relationship leading fans to make viral Tok Tok with the song.

Charles who is the son of Legendary musician, William Onyeabor says, "Seeing my song on a prominent spot of the Spotify Top 100 chart is absolutely a good feeling and testament to the fact that my team and I are doing something right. This is a good motivation and I can only assure my fans to expect more amazing music from me this year."