Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Kicking off the new year with a bang, good numbers and chart topping music is Nigerian born Italy based singer, Charles Onyeabor whose song, 'Bye Bye To My Ex Love' has just hit the exclusive Spotify Top 100 Nigeria playlist ranking at number 12.
Before now, he has released songs like ‘Do It Your Way’ featuring Enrico Matheis, ‘They Can’t Pull Us Down’ featuring Italy based vocalist Miriam Taylor.
The song released at the end of 2021 in stately became a fan favourite with its catchy chorus and theme and talks about heart break, love and relationship leading fans to make viral Tok Tok with the song.
Charles who is the son of Legendary musician, William Onyeabor says, "Seeing my song on a prominent spot of the Spotify Top 100 chart is absolutely a good feeling and testament to the fact that my team and I are doing something right. This is a good motivation and I can only assure my fans to expect more amazing music from me this year."
The Spotify Top 100 Songs chart ranks the most played songs of the week.
Listen to the playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0kriubMBwyHioeawEjxonL?si=kcK9lrW1R5eVTN-lEffTiA&utm_source=copy-link
