Legacy rolls out new project titled 'Osato' [VIDEO]

The Edo-born singer, driven by an undeniable passion for music, found solace in singing at church due to his dad's influence and he has always had a strong belief in his music's global reach.

His music journey began in 2008, marked by his first single and subsequent involvement in music production. Navigating between school, work, and music wasn't easy, but he persevered.

He has had experiences with record labels, eventually joining WinWay Records and releasing songs through them including "Osato" which gained him significant recognition.

In 2022, his prowess as a music producer was recognised with the Bassa Tv Award for Best Music Producer Of The Year, signifying a promising start of his journey in the entertainment scene.

