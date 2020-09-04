Artist: LadiPoe featuring Joeboy

Song Title: Yoruba Samurai

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 4, 2020

Label: MAVIN

Producer: Ozedikus

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Following his collaboration with Nigerian star, Teni on 'Lemme Know (Remix),' LadiPoe returns with a new single with the branding of a Samurai which fuses Rap, Afro-pop, Afrobeats and dance into one song.

The 'Samurari' branding is a symbolism for how much LadiPoe is willing to fight for a woman who lives abroad.

You can listen to the song below;