Artist: LadiPoe featuring Joeboy
Song Title: Yoruba Samurai
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 4, 2020
Label: MAVIN
Producer: Ozedikus
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Following his collaboration with Nigerian star, Teni on 'Lemme Know (Remix),' LadiPoe returns with a new single with the branding of a Samurai which fuses Rap, Afro-pop, Afrobeats and dance into one song.
The 'Samurari' branding is a symbolism for how much LadiPoe is willing to fight for a woman who lives abroad.
