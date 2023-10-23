Award-winning producer Krizbeatz releases 'King of the New Wave' deluxe

Last year, Krizbeatz released the ‘King of the New Wave’ EP, which was a colourful showcase of his powers as a producer.

Pulling from his vast network of collaborators from Africa and beyond, the project was a mosaic of everything Krizbeatz has achieved in the game during his time. Since then Krizbeatz has continued to extend the narrative of that beautifully crafted record, taking its vibe and message to all the corners of the world.

As part of the post-release package, this October Krizbeatz is releasing a deluxe edition of ‘King of the New Wave (KOTNW)’. Like all things Krizbeatz, a profound sense of deliberation follows each track that is newly added onto the KOTNW sonic universe.

Adding fresh touches to the production or including new artists, it’s a glorious reimagination of what was unarguably one of last year’s most spellbinding projects.

On the deluxe remixes of 'Abena' and 'Wild Party,' the central sonic experimentation comes from the Afro Dance Music (ADM) sound which was pioneered by Krizbeatz.

While 1Da Banton and Mbosso’s vocals are enlivened in the former, the latter’s energy is soulfully wrapped around the outdoor-evoking touches of Krizbeatz. The voices of Bella Shmurda and Rayvanny are masterfully interwoven with those of the Wave Choir, making both songs essentially new records.