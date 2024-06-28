Rising star Konstance & hitmaker Majeeed serenade on new single 'My Heart'

After closing out last year with her 'No Time' collaboration with legendary producer Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins, 19-year-old Nigerian R&B and Afrobeats princess Konstance has unveiled her brand new single titled 'My Heart'.

Release on June 28 via Bankulli Entertainment, the label imprint of Beyonce and Kanye West collaborator Bankulli, 'My Heart' is the first taste of Konstance's highly anticipated debut EP 'In The Beginning'.

Written and composed by Konstance in collaboration with Afrobeats sensation Majeeed who also guest vocals on the track, 'My Heart' is a captivating R&B and Afrobeats fusion track that tugs at the heartstring with heartfelt lyrics and resonant songwriting that brilliantly capture the essence of young love, and the emotional longings of hopeless romantics.

Sonically, the track is underpinned by beautiful vocal performances from Konstance and Majeeed, as well as lush R&B melodies complemented by vibrant Afrobeats and dancehall sensibilities.

Singing in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba, and exuding remarkable chemistry, Konstance and Majeeed wear their hearts on their sleeves in resounding fashion, with the 19-year-old Konstance showing extraordinary artistry that far surpasses her young age, and Majeeed reminding listeners just why he is one of Afrobeats finest new voices.

'My Heart' also comes with a music video directed by Bushboy Machiavelli who has delivered colourful videos for Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, and Oxlade. The video was shot on location in Lagos, which perfectly complements the song's narrative of young love, and brings the track further to life.

Speaking about the inspiration behind 'My Heart', Konstance says, "This is one of my favourite songs have recorded so far. Because it's a love song, I'm sure people will be wondering if 'My Heart' is from a personal experience. The song is about giving your heart up for love, and although I have never been in love, I'm saying if I do give my heart up for love, I hope I won't get hurt. Hence the line 'if I give you my heart, dakun ma je ko fo', meaning 'if I give you my heart, please don't break it', and putting Majeeed on the song was the best idea. I mean what's a love song without Majeeed!"

Konstance's rise to prominence has been spectacular since her debut last year with the breakout single 'Melo'.