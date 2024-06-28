ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising star Konstance & hitmaker Majeeed serenade on new single 'My Heart'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Konstance teams up with Majeeed for new single 'My Heart'.

Konstance teams up with Majeeed for new single 'My Heart'.
Konstance teams up with Majeeed for new single 'My Heart'.

Recommended articles

After closing out last year with her 'No Time' collaboration with legendary producer Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins, 19-year-old Nigerian R&B and Afrobeats princess Konstance has unveiled her brand new single titled 'My Heart'.

Release on June 28 via Bankulli Entertainment, the label imprint of Beyonce and Kanye West collaborator Bankulli, 'My Heart' is the first taste of Konstance's highly anticipated debut EP 'In The Beginning'.

Written and composed by Konstance in collaboration with Afrobeats sensation Majeeed who also guest vocals on the track, 'My Heart' is a captivating R&B and Afrobeats fusion track that tugs at the heartstring with heartfelt lyrics and resonant songwriting that brilliantly capture the essence of young love, and the emotional longings of hopeless romantics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonically, the track is underpinned by beautiful vocal performances from Konstance and Majeeed, as well as lush R&B melodies complemented by vibrant Afrobeats and dancehall sensibilities.

Singing in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba, and exuding remarkable chemistry, Konstance and Majeeed wear their hearts on their sleeves in resounding fashion, with the 19-year-old Konstance showing extraordinary artistry that far surpasses her young age, and Majeeed reminding listeners just why he is one of Afrobeats finest new voices.

'My Heart' also comes with a music video directed by Bushboy Machiavelli who has delivered colourful videos for Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, and Oxlade. The video was shot on location in Lagos, which perfectly complements the song's narrative of young love, and brings the track further to life.

Speaking about the inspiration behind 'My Heart', Konstance says, "This is one of my favourite songs have recorded so far. Because it's a love song, I'm sure people will be wondering if 'My Heart' is from a personal experience. The song is about giving your heart up for love, and although I have never been in love, I'm saying if I do give my heart up for love, I hope I won't get hurt. Hence the line 'if I give you my heart, dakun ma je ko fo', meaning 'if I give you my heart, please don't break it', and putting Majeeed on the song was the best idea. I mean what's a love song without Majeeed!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Konstance's rise to prominence has been spectacular since her debut last year with the breakout single 'Melo'.

Her undeniable talents earned her the Breakthrough Talent prize at the 2023 Silverbird Awards, and she also comes co-signed by industry heavyweights like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, and Kizz Daniel. Internationally, her collaboration with the legendary Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins was featured in the 2023 movie-musical 'The Color Purple', and more recently, Konstance has been cast in the Idris Elba-directed film 'Dust To Dream', alongside British pop icon Seal.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising star Konstance & hitmaker Majeeed serenade on new single 'My Heart'

Rising star Konstance & hitmaker Majeeed serenade on new single 'My Heart'

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Taaooma, win big at Legit Entertainment Awards 2024

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Taaooma, win big at Legit Entertainment Awards 2024

Actress Sharon Ooja narrates the love story of how she met her husband

Actress Sharon Ooja narrates the love story of how she met her husband

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

Multi-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new EP 'Pheelz Good II'

The Conclave Club: A global hub of creativity and innovation

The Conclave Club: A global hub of creativity and innovation

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Olamide's surprise EP 'Ikigai' sets record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria

Kehinde Bankole joins cast of UK theatre show 'Anna Hibiscus’ Song'

Kehinde Bankole joins cast of UK theatre show 'Anna Hibiscus’ Song'

15 Nigerian celebrities we spotted at Sharon Ooja's wedding yesterday

15 Nigerian celebrities we spotted at Sharon Ooja's wedding yesterday

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Burna Boy celebrates life in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'