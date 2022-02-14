Witnesses at the scene and the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed multiple rounds were fired at Kodak Black and the all-male victims aged–19, 24, and 60 who were involved in an altercation before the shooting. It’s been reported that another person was injured during the altercation.
Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party
Rapper Kodak Black was among three other individuals who were wounded in a shooting outside the premises of a Los Angeles lounge during an unofficial after-party for Justin Bieber to mark the Super Bowl on Friday night.
Two of the victims were transported from the lounge to a local hospital by medical personnel. The third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. Reports claim Kodak Black has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg while the other victims are in stable conditions.
Several suspects remain at large with Los Angeles Police Department identifying the perpetrator(s) as black males who fled the scene southwards. Police are refusing to divulge further information that could hinder leads.
Sources close to the artiste claim Kodak was in town for Super Bowl weekend and related business, attending Bieber’s party to make merry until he stepped outside (Lil Baby and Gunna present) attempting to help a member of his crew who got jumped by an unidentified assailant before shots were fired.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber had just performed at his concert and attended the afterparty with his wife, Hailey Bieber, just down the street in Los Angeles which was bubbling with parties customary in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, which will be hosted on Sunday. The after-party guest list included Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng