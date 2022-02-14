Kodak black sustains gunshot injury at Justin bieber's super bowl party

Two of the victims were transported from the lounge to a local hospital by medical personnel. The third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. Reports claim Kodak Black has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg while the other victims are in stable conditions.

Several suspects remain at large with Los Angeles Police Department identifying the perpetrator(s) as black males who fled the scene southwards. Police are refusing to divulge further information that could hinder leads.

Sources close to the artiste claim Kodak was in town for Super Bowl weekend and related business, attending Bieber’s party to make merry until he stepped outside (Lil Baby and Gunna present) attempting to help a member of his crew who got jumped by an unidentified assailant before shots were fired.