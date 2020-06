On June 18, 2020, Flyboy Entertainment announced that its flagship act, Kizz Daniel had signed a deal with EMPIRE distribution. This comes just a few days before the release of his third studio album, 'King of Love.'

This deal will see Empire handle publishing and distribution for the King of Love.

Th album is set to be released on the 25th of June, 2020 and it will be available worldwide on all music platforms.