Davido joins Kizz Daniel on the remix of his hit single 'Twe Twe'

The remix was released on January 25, 2024, and it marks another collaboration from the superstars who last appeared together on Kizz Daniel's 2018 hit 'One Ticket'.

Since its original release on December 12, 2023, ‘Twe Twe’ has gone on to spend several weeks as the number-one song on TurnTable Top 100 as it extends Kizz Daniel's chart-topping record.

The song rose to the summit of the radio chart while also becoming the most-streamed song on YouTube for several weeks.

The remix not only looks to reintroduce the beloved ‘Twe Twe’ but also infuses it with the dynamic energy and distinct styles of both artists. The result is a fresh and exciting musical experience that resonates with a diverse audience.

According to a source close to the artist, the music video for 'Twe Twe' is set for release in the coming weeks. The video was said to have been shot by ace video director, TG Omori.