Kizz Daniel releases new single 'Double' dedicated to his wife

The Chief Executive Officer of Artmatazz Media, a media company to the superstar, Christian Agadibe, made this known in Enugu on Friday.

He said the new single, marks a significant milestone in Kizz Daniel’s career as he embraces themes of love and family while continuing to deliver chart-topping hits.

“Double, showcases Kizz Daniel’s signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms, infectious choruses and soulful melodies, creating a vibrant and romantic anthem that resonates with fans worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The song is a celebration of love, partnership, and the double joy that comes from sharing life’s journey with someone special.

“The music video, set to premiere on the same day as the audio release, features intimate and joyful moments between Kizz Daniel and his wife, offering fans a glimpse into their beautiful bond,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

He added that Kizz Daniel had been steadily evolving his musical narrative, and "Double" was a testament to his dedication to family values.

“This single follows a series of successful releases that highlight his versatility and commitment to creating music that speaks to different facets of life and varying demographics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recent hits such as ‘Twe Twe’, ‘Showa’, and ‘Too Busy to be Bae’ have captivated audiences with their relatable lyrics and infectious beats. Additionally, his latest EP, ‘Thankz a Lot’ has been praised for its heartfelt compositions and artistic depth,” Agadibe added.

He quoted Kizz Daniel saying, “I wanted to create a song that not only celebrates my love for my wife but also speaks to the beauty of partnership and family.

“Having her grace the screen with me makes this project even more special to me. I hope that ‘Double’ resonates with everyone who listens and reminds them of the importance of love and togetherness.”

Agadibe noted that with over four billion streams under his belt, two Shazam chart-topping singles, sold-out tours across Africa, North America, and Europe, and over 25 million social media fans, Kizz Daniel was one of the leading figures at the forefront of representing afrobeat on the world stage. Describing him as an enigmatic musician, Agadibe, said he is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, alluring stage and screen presence.

The Chief Executive officer that he had undeniably infectious musicality, which was just some of the irrefutable characteristics of all his songs, cutting across afrobeats, Pop and R&B music, from classic cut "Nesesari"to chart-topper "Buga" to fan-favourite "Cough (Odo)", and most recently "Showa" and "Sooner".

ADVERTISEMENT

“After coming off of a very eventful 2022 that saw the global music sensation achieve huge milestones of being crowned the most streamed artist in Africa in the first half of the year.

“He has been releasing the biggest afrobeats song of the summer with ‘Buga’, and performing at the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony with Diplo and Calvin Harris, 2023 shaped up to be an even bigger year for Kizz Daniel.

“This includes the success of his fourth studio album Maverick, his Essence Festival headline performance, and chart-topping collaboration with Becky G among his many highlights last year.