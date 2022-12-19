Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

This year, the blistering success of ‘Barnabas’ has kept the embers of Kizz Daniel’s impressive run going, dominating charts across the country. From staying on the Boomplay Top 100 charts to Buga accumulating 1 million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and retaining the top spot in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Togo, Zambia, DRC, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in April 2022, Boomplay announced that Kizz Daniel became the first artist to hit 100,000,000 project-based streams in less than six months with his fourth studio project "Barnabas EP.

“Kizz Daniel is an Uber talented artist and I am glad he is finally getting the kind of exposure he deserves and, through our platform. Boomplay is unwavering in its commitment to supporting African artistes, helping them reach and unlock new fans of their music. We are thrilled that Kizz has recorded this monumental feat and we hope this achievement serves as an inspiration to artistes and the industry at large,” said Tosin Sorinola.

Having recorded mainstream success with "Buga" featuring Tekno, which has also been largely described as a masterstroke, the popular singer continues to enjoy massive reception and acclaim globally. His consistent display of his hit-making prowess elevates has seen many liken him as one of the many great talents in the history of Nigerian music.

