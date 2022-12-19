ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBoomplay

Kizz Daniel 500M streams
Kizz Daniel 500M streams

Award winning singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel was presented a plaque by #1 music streaming platform in Africa, Boomplay, after amassing 500 million streams on the platform. The plaque was presented to Kizz Daniel by Boomplay’s Director of Artist & Media Relations, Tosin Sorinola, at his sold-out Afroclassic 2022 show in Lagos on Saturday 17th December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This year, the blistering success of ‘Barnabas’ has kept the embers of Kizz Daniel’s impressive run going, dominating charts across the country. From staying on the Boomplay Top 100 charts to Buga accumulating 1 million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and retaining the top spot in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Togo, Zambia, DRC, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Kizz Daniel 500M streams
Kizz Daniel 500M streams Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in April 2022, Boomplay announced that Kizz Daniel became the first artist to hit 100,000,000 project-based streams in less than six months with his fourth studio project "Barnabas EP.

“Kizz Daniel is an Uber talented artist and I am glad he is finally getting the kind of exposure he deserves and, through our platform. Boomplay is unwavering in its commitment to supporting African artistes, helping them reach and unlock new fans of their music. We are thrilled that Kizz has recorded this monumental feat and we hope this achievement serves as an inspiration to artistes and the industry at large,” said Tosin Sorinola.

Having recorded mainstream success with "Buga" featuring Tekno, which has also been largely described as a masterstroke, the popular singer continues to enjoy massive reception and acclaim globally. His consistent display of his hit-making prowess elevates has seen many liken him as one of the many great talents in the history of Nigerian music.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBoomplay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

Kizz Daniel receives plaque from Boomplay for amassing half a billion streams

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Damola Olatunji puts up sweet birthday note to wife, Bukola Arugba

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Davido sets new record, becomes the Nigerian celebrity with the most Instagram likes

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Adesope apologizes to YCEE after accusing him of being ungrateful to Wizkid

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Nigerians celebrates as Davido makes return with historic world cup performance

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

Future Sounds Vol.37 featuring Senth, Lasmid, Sam & Cas, JeffreyBenson, Kelechief and more

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr, Black Sherif

Ayra Starr and Black Sherif make No Signal's Class of 2022

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022