Kizz Daniel wows in sold out show in Uganda

His latest stop was in Uganda where he performed on Saturday, 6th August 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

In the one-hour-long performance, Kizz thrilled thousands of fans with some of his hit singles including 'Woju', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'Eh God', and of course the biggest song of 2022 'Buga'.

The fans were given a run for their money as they sang along to the classics and when 'Buga' came on the audience erupted.

Kizz Daniel's 2022 Success: Kizz Daniel started 2022 with a flourish with his 'BARNABAS' EP enjoying huge positive reception both locally and internationally.

He followed up the EP with 'Buga' on which he joined forces with talented singer, songwriter, and producer Tekno. The single released in May has since gone on to enjoy massive success thus becoming what many agree is the biggest African song of 2022.