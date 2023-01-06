ADVERTISEMENT
Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has released the music video for his first single of 2023 titled 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'.

Kizz Daniel - 'RTID' Video
Artist: Kizz Daniel

Song Title: RTID (Rich Till I Die)

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Date of Release: January 6th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Flyboy Inc/Empire

Details/Takeaway: Kizz Daniel opens the new year with a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits 'Buga' and 'Cough' while deploying log drums and choir technique for diversity.

The music video has Kizz Daniel displaying the luxurious lifestyle the song communicates while also showcasing a superstar appeal.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.




