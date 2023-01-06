Artist: Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel drops visuals for new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'
Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has released the music video for his first single of 2023 titled 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'.
Song Title: RTID (Rich Till I Die)
Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop
Date of Release: January 6th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 2 minutes 57 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Flyboy Inc/Empire
Details/Takeaway: Kizz Daniel opens the new year with a single that packs the melodic template of his 2022 hits 'Buga' and 'Cough' while deploying log drums and choir technique for diversity.
The music video has Kizz Daniel displaying the luxurious lifestyle the song communicates while also showcasing a superstar appeal.
