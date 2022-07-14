Kizz Daniel makes history on Boomplay

This sensational feat is a testament to Kizz Daniel's fame and acceptance across different demographics. It also captures the impressive increase in streaming culture in Nigeria which is a positive for stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry.

Kizz Daniel is enjoying a stellar 2022 with his collaboration with Tekno 'Buga' enjoying huge domestic and international success. The sensational singer is currently on a 10-city tour of the United States and fans have turned out impressively for his shows. And with talks of an album on the way, Kizz Daniel is likely to retain his crown as the king of Boomplay.