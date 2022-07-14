RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel makes history on Boomplay

Nigerian Afrobeats maestro Kizz Daniel has made history on Boomplay by becoming the first artist to reach 300 million streams on the platform.

This feat makes Kizz Daniel the most streamed artist on Africa's leading music streaming platform. The announcement was made on Wednesday 13th July 2022 on Boomplay's social media accounts.

This sensational feat is a testament to Kizz Daniel's fame and acceptance across different demographics. It also captures the impressive increase in streaming culture in Nigeria which is a positive for stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry.

Kizz Daniel is enjoying a stellar 2022 with his collaboration with Tekno 'Buga' enjoying huge domestic and international success. The sensational singer is currently on a 10-city tour of the United States and fans have turned out impressively for his shows. And with talks of an album on the way, Kizz Daniel is likely to retain his crown as the king of Boomplay.

