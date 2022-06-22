RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

After weeks of anticipation, Kizz Daniel and Tekno has dropped the visuals for their smash hit 'Buga.' The video which was short my trending Video Director TG Omori also featured comedian Sabinus.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Since its release, 'Buga' has enjoyed massive success spending multiple weeks at the number one spot on TurnTable Top 50 and even got the Liberian President participating in the #BUGACHALLENGE. The music video has a colorful carnival setting with people choreographing the 'Buga' dance routine.

With release of the visuals, fans should expect that the song will continue to enjoy its fine run on the charts and in the streets.

