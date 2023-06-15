King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa is one of the most famous Fuji artists in history whose music has impacted different generations.

Grammy-winner Burna Boy recently hailed Saheed Osupa during an Instagram live by one of his associates on Instagram. In the video, Burna Boy was singing the lines from legendary American Hip Hop group Wu Tang Clan. He then stated that those who don't know Wu Tang Clan should go listen to Saheed Osupa whom he described as the Yoruba Wu Tang.

In an appreciation post on his Instagram page, Saheed Osupa thanked Burna Boy while acknowledging the new monicker Burna gave him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a legendary musician that is lyrically fabulous… Awon Temi koni’gbo, won fi mi buga gan, won ni my musical dexterity is too much, Mi o ke’re ninu aye, Mo ni sia gan 🕺🕺🕺. “Extracted from the album titled POWER OF MUSIC”.

People that listen and understand the depth of my music are of high IQ and are very intelligent, I don’t make music for fun alone, I do Fuji music to teach morals and touch people’s life in different ways…

Thanks to all my great fans all of over the world. I can’t love u less and to @burnaboygram thank you 🤜🤛for the compliment and the jibe☺️, you guys should keep pushing afrobeats to the world. I love you, guys 😘

Lest I forget, My new names as quoted by @burnaboygram

Osupa- Yoruba Wutang. Wutang Ibile. OG before IG"

ADVERTISEMENT