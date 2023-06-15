ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fuji music Legend King Saheed Osupa has thanked Burna Boy for appreciating his talent.

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music
King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Recommended articles

King Saheed Osupa is one of the most famous Fuji artists in history whose music has impacted different generations.

Grammy-winner Burna Boy recently hailed Saheed Osupa during an Instagram live by one of his associates on Instagram. In the video, Burna Boy was singing the lines from legendary American Hip Hop group Wu Tang Clan. He then stated that those who don't know Wu Tang Clan should go listen to Saheed Osupa whom he described as the Yoruba Wu Tang.

In an appreciation post on his Instagram page, Saheed Osupa thanked Burna Boy while acknowledging the new monicker Burna gave him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a legendary musician that is lyrically fabulous… Awon Temi koni’gbo, won fi mi buga gan, won ni my musical dexterity is too much, Mi o ke’re ninu aye, Mo ni sia gan 🕺🕺🕺. “Extracted from the album titled POWER OF MUSIC”.

People that listen and understand the depth of my music are of high IQ and are very intelligent, I don’t make music for fun alone, I do Fuji music to teach morals and touch people’s life in different ways…

Thanks to all my great fans all of over the world. I can’t love u less and to @burnaboygram thank you 🤜🤛for the compliment and the jibe☺️, you guys should keep pushing afrobeats to the world. I love you, guys 😘

Lest I forget, My new names as quoted by @burnaboygram

Osupa- Yoruba Wutang. Wutang Ibile. OG before IG"

ADVERTISEMENT

Osupa also charged Burna Boy to continuing taking Afrobeats to the world in what's a recognition of his exploits.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

Davido opens up about family's struggles due to his fame

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

I wrote JAMB 5 times - Crayon

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

'BBNaija Level Up Reunion' set to air on Showmax this June

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Disney+ invites you into the future in 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' trailer

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Burna Boy makes history as he performs in 2023 Champions League final

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards