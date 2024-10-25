King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Blending braggadocio with vibrant energy, this track rides a wave of unapologetic swagger. Each lyric weaves tales of bold escapades and carefree indulgence, it’s an ode to their streetwise upbringing and the hustle in the city of Port Harcourt. This song is where native pride, unfiltered confidence, and bedroom bravado meet in an irresistible sonic cocktail that pulls you in.

"Gbege," meaning "problem" in English, is where King Perryy turns the energy around to deliver a deeper message. Stepping into drill territory, this track explores the struggles, survival, and ambition that define everyday life for the average young Nigerian man.

The heavy bassline and gritty beat amplify the tension in the lyrics, drawing listeners into a world where perseverance is the only currency. Raw, uncut, and relatable, “Gbege” highlights the hurdles of today’s youth without shying away from the reality that life is a constant battle for survival.

Known as the Continental Boy, King Perryy’s music blends Afrobeat with Dancehall, creating a sound that resonates across different cultures and continents.

King Perryy's musical journey took off when he signed with Timaya's DM Records in 2018. Over the years, he has delivered hit tracks that have become fan favorites, further cementing his status as a trailblazer in the Afro-dancehall genre.

His unique ability to transcend borders with his music has not only expanded his fan base but also earned him the admiration of up-and-coming artists who see him as a source of inspiration.

Despite his international appeal, King Perryy remains deeply connected to his Nigerian roots, often weaving elements of his culture and experiences into his lyrics.