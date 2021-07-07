'He broke down doors,' KiDi gushes about the impact of Burna Boy's Grammy win on African artists

He says, "Before Burna's award, shoutout to Burna on a huge huge success. Before that, whenever Grammys are mentioned to African artists, we had that thing of we'll get there, one day. We don't know, but we'll get there. It was that feeling, right?

"But after Burna did it, like you said, he broke down the doors. Every African artists coming up, myself looking on that day watching on TV. All I could have on my mind was it is possible, it can be done. Now I go to sleep with a fresh mindset and different outlook in life.

"With hard work, with dedication, with the right mind, pushing, breaking boundaries, I can do it. As an African artist, I don't know about other artists. I keep saying that I personally, my philosophy is not linked to working towards the Grammy, or work towards the BET or any awards.

"I feel like if I do my work, if I work hard, push hard and let the music itself speak for me, everything else will fall in place."

On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy won a Grammy Award for 'Best Global Music Album.'

He beat Antibalas for Fu Chronicles, Bebe Gilberto for Agora, Anousha Shankar for Love Letters and Tinariwen for Amadjar.

Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy's album, African Giant lost the category to Anqelique Kidjo's reimagination of Celia Cruz's music on the eponymous, Celia. Some of those moments inspired Burna Boy's Twice As Tall. Burna Boy spoke about some of that on the opening track to 'Twice As Tall.'