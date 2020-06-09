'Fellas and Females!' it's a new season, the man we used to know as LayLow is back as Kelvin BOJ. Now based in Atlanta, Georgia, US, he's answered Kelvin BOJ for a few years now, but this is the first time that he's created something with an amount of substance that's good enough to create a new brand.

As LayLow, he produced 'Kondo (Remix)' for DaGrin and 'Meet Me At The Top,' the popular posse cut a few years ago. As Kelvin BOJ, he has released a few singles, but this album is set to transform the conversation. Man On A Mission is a 15-track album with heavy features.

It features production from Kelvin BOJ himself, superstar American producer, Zaytoven, Spellz and more. Skiibii, Lil Kesh, Gucci Mane, Dej Loaf, Young Mal and more feature on the album that is a glowing experience in Afro-pop, Trap, Afrobeat, Folk and more. It is supported by three singles, ‘Kiss Me Kiss Me,’ ‘My Ride or Die,’ ‘Kangaroo’ and ‘Hey Mama’ featuring Skiibii.

'Man On A Mission' is the best song on this EP and it's a modern Afrobeat song from the Fela era with a soul of Afro-pop. With the underlying Harmonica, one could mistake this for a D'Banj song till Kelvin BOJ starts singing about his hunger and drive as he responds to critiques. A worthy album opener, it sets the tone for what comes next.

'It's A Party' is produced by Zaytoven. With an appetite for vanity, BOJ sounds like a trapper from Lagos Mainland. 'Kangaroo' is a Spellz-produced, melodious Afro-pop song on a slower, methodical BPM as the guitar chords work their magic. 'Kangaroo' is a metaphor for how a girl makes BOJ feel - some might find the metaphor problematic though.

Nonetheless, the song exemplifies everything that makes Kelvin BOJ a rewarding listen; his technique, vocal texture and songwriting. It’s not always filled with substance, but it produces exactly what a beat needs and that’s rare talent. The mixing on ‘Whip It Up’ is absolutely terrible, but the song is an alluring Trap song on a melodious beat that’s defined by moments of captivating flutes, an arpeggio string and bass.

‘Whip It Up’ is drug talk, in case you didn’t know. ‘Looku Looku’ is a Nigerian colloquialism for any material act that happens with the eyes. It could qualify condescension, jealousy or more damning happenings. On an Afrobeat sound with underlying Afro-pop elements, Kelvin BOJ decries critics comparing his journey to others and his detractors.

‘Hey Mama’ is what this writer likes to call ‘mellow Afro-pop’ and in the past, Wizkid has been identified with this sound. Something similar to this sound is ‘Slow Down’ by R2Bees featuring Wizkid.

After Skiibii does what Skiibii does with the most alluring doses of profanity, BOJ comes with an absolutely beautiful verse and a hook that comes alive around, “E jo fun mi ni robber, je ki n fun Kemi proper…” Wholly, ‘Hey Mama’ is the adulation of a woman both affectionately and sexually. Bruh, this song is really WILD!

‘Bad’ feels like it could have been a good song, its beat has some good elements but the song itself lacks an X Factor. ‘Wa Gba’ features Lil Kesh and Wale. What Wale did on this song is similar to what he did on any song that sees him feature Nigerian acts. ‘Wa Gba’ is a Ghanaian sound that easily accommodates rap music and Kelvin BOJ, Wale and Lil Kesh deliver attractive sexual threats.

‘Mukulu Mekeke’ is a Yoruba colloquialism that connotes partying or enjoyment. Kelvin BOJ uses ‘Mukeke’ to propose a relationship with her, he asks her to let them ‘Mukulu Mukeke’ in other words, he wants them to enjoy each other. ‘Kiss Me Kiss Me’ is a dance-pop song that Kelvin BOJ uses to ask a woman out.

As much as this album needs the song for streams, it’s not exactly a spectacular song and this album could have done without it.

‘Check Your Line’ sees a beautiful Dej Loaf hook on a Trap&B song. Topically, this song documents the themes of a love affair that is struggling to hold on to itself. ‘Floss’ is another trap song with an amazing beat that excels for its drum arrangement and string placement. Kelvin BOJ excels by finding the right pockets for his hook. Young Mal struggles and adds nothing to this song as a sonic experience.

‘Higher Higher’ is aspirational and positive in its attitude against pointless struggle, however it should have been cut from this album. ‘The Plug’ is saves the day with a Trap moment on which Kelvin BOJ extols himself as ‘The Plug.’ The song is yet another moment that sees BOJ flex a key strength of his - crafting amazing hooks. The mixing under-serves this song though.

‘Ride or Die’ should have been left off this album. If ‘Ride or Die’ would be on this album because women might like it, it should not have been the last song.

Final Thoughts

Kelvin BOJ is a good artist with excellence in songwriting, technique and hooks. Man On A Mission is a worthwhile experience that exposes its own weaknesses by itself. That only happens because the album is too long. The longer the album continues, the more the average songs reduce the euphoria of the amazing songs as well as the excessive female focus of its themes.

Another common problem with this album is its subpar mixing.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.2/2

Content and Themes: 1.0/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.3/2

Execution: 1.0/2

Total:

6.0 - Victory