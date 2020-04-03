Date: April 3, 2020
Song Title: Sweet Mary J
Artist: KCEE
Genre: Pop
Producer: Blaq Jerzee
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Five-Star Music
Details/Takeaway: This song is dedication to weed.
You can play the song below;
Date: April 3, 2020
Song Title: Sweet Mary J
Artist: KCEE
Genre: Pop
Producer: Blaq Jerzee
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Five-Star Music
Details/Takeaway: This song is dedication to weed.
You can play the song below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng