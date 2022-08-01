In the air is a feel-good Afrobeat track with a blend of highlife, which talks about the insatiable nature of us humans, mostly the wants and needs of our ladies and the length we’d go as men to make our women happy.
Kcee Marzz blends highlife in new single 'In the air'
Kcee Marzz born Kenechukwu Ogbochukwu is an independent Afrobeat/Afrofusion artist kicking off the year with his song titled “In the air” which has a blend of highlife to get you moving.
it’s the type of song to get you moving, and just let you know that whatever your problem is, you should throw them all in the air just to lighten the weight on your shoulders and enjoy however way you can, in whatever situation, because happiness is free.
When writing in the air, it was at a point where things weren’t going as planned, but there’s no choice but to keep moving, things aren’t how we envisioned them yet but there’s progress.
Link to stream in the air : https://Azuri.lnk.to/InTheAir
