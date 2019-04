Five Star Music general, Kcee has just dropped the first song off his much anticipated 3rd studio album titled, 'Eastern Conference.’

The song titled, 'Doh Doh Doh' is a feel good High-life tune produced by Blaq Jerzee that will surely get you on your feet.

The album, ‘Eastern Conference' is scheduled to drop on April 5, 2019. You can listen to the song HERE.