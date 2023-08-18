Kaystyle partners with Grammy-winning producer Leriq for 'Asylum' EP

The 5 track EP boasts of singles that are carefully crafted to dazzle listeners while also reminding them of the unlimited potential of R&B in Afrobeats.

Through his picturesque writing and stimulating melodies, Kaestyle creates a body of work that appeals to the romantic desires of listeners while leaving them with an insatiable need.

The EP sonic expansion is overseen by the ace producer Leriq who has collaborated with superstars including on Burna Boy's Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall', Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Phyno.

