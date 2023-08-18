ADVERTISEMENT
Kaystyle partners with Grammy-winning producer Leriq for 'Asylum' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

KaeStyle and Leriq have joined forces for a collaborative project titled 'Asylum'.

The 5 track EP boasts of singles that are carefully crafted to dazzle listeners while also reminding them of the unlimited potential of R&B in Afrobeats.

Through his picturesque writing and stimulating melodies, Kaestyle creates a body of work that appeals to the romantic desires of listeners while leaving them with an insatiable need.

The EP sonic expansion is overseen by the ace producer Leriq who has collaborated with superstars including on Burna Boy's Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall', Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Phyno.

'Asylum' serves as Kaestyle’s sophomore EP as he continues to offer different parts of his talent that rank high on the list of artists adding variety to the Nigerian music industry.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

