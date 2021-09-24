Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi

His latest, better still, 'a la mode' single, "Follow," features Sikiboi - the need to satisfy the thirst of ladies brought about what would come to be the inspiration behind the new tune, as the featured act, Sikiboi, is loved by ladies within the city and this got him enlisted by the Empire Dreamin Records front-line act - in his words, "I had my management call him, we talked and the next day, he came down to my studio and we did it. The energy was great and I am convinced about the result when it's officially out."