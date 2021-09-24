Tracing his musical journey back to the early days as a youngster, his start-up days would not be complete without due acknowledgement to the likes of LD (of Rhythm 93.7FM) who used to host the Rap Culture show every Saturday - this is said to be the inspirational turning point for bloke - following his return from China just last year due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which saw the borders closed, he found blessing in a disappointment, once which birthed the single, "Tony Montana," and also commenced his musical dream - not just birthing a single, Kashmoney The Force also launched his very own record label, Empire Dreamin Records.
Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi
Off the back of a rattling adept year with the release of his first month outing in the year 2021 titled "Tony Montana," a song which took over the music space of not just the city of Port Harcourt, but nationwide, Kashmoney The Force seems to be extremely proud and excited about how well his brand has been accepted, especially with a follow-up video to the said number barely three months ago; knocking heads with the city's finest acts like Burna Boy, Ajebo Hustlers, Omah Lay and Dandizzy, just to name a few, he's quite confident about taking his rightful spot in the scene!
His latest, better still, 'a la mode' single, "Follow," features Sikiboi - the need to satisfy the thirst of ladies brought about what would come to be the inspiration behind the new tune, as the featured act, Sikiboi, is loved by ladies within the city and this got him enlisted by the Empire Dreamin Records front-line act - in his words, "I had my management call him, we talked and the next day, he came down to my studio and we did it. The energy was great and I am convinced about the result when it's officially out."
With a song that has a message which preaches positivity, Kashmoney The Force is set to turn heads and quake feets on this one; listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!
CONNECT WITH "Kashmoney The Force"
Instagram: kashmoneytheforce
#FeaturebyKashmoneyTheForce
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng