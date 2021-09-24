RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Off the back of a rattling adept year with the release of his first month outing in the year 2021 titled "Tony Montana," a song which took over the music space of not just the city of Port Harcourt, but nationwide, Kashmoney The Force seems to be extremely proud and excited about how well his brand has been accepted, especially with a follow-up video to the said number barely three months ago; knocking heads with the city's finest acts like Burna Boy, Ajebo Hustlers, Omah Lay and Dandizzy, just to name a few, he's quite confident about taking his rightful spot in the scene!

Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi
Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi

Tracing his musical journey back to the early days as a youngster, his start-up days would not be complete without due acknowledgement to the likes of LD (of Rhythm 93.7FM) who used to host the Rap Culture show every Saturday - this is said to be the inspirational turning point for bloke - following his return from China just last year due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which saw the borders closed, he found blessing in a disappointment, once which birthed the single, "Tony Montana," and also commenced his musical dream - not just birthing a single, Kashmoney The Force also launched his very own record label, Empire Dreamin Records.

Recommended articles

His latest, better still, 'a la mode' single, "Follow," features Sikiboi - the need to satisfy the thirst of ladies brought about what would come to be the inspiration behind the new tune, as the featured act, Sikiboi, is loved by ladies within the city and this got him enlisted by the Empire Dreamin Records front-line act - in his words, "I had my management call him, we talked and the next day, he came down to my studio and we did it. The energy was great and I am convinced about the result when it's officially out."

Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi
Kashmoney The Force delights ladies with 'Follow' Ft. Sikiboi Pulse Nigeria

With a song that has a message which preaches positivity, Kashmoney The Force is set to turn heads and quake feets on this one; listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

Click to Stream/Purchase "Kashmoney The Force - Follow (feat. Sikiboi)"

CONNECT WITH "Kashmoney The Force"

Instagram: kashmoneytheforce

#FeaturebyKashmoneyTheForce

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)