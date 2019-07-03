Kaffy has condemned the dance to Naira Marley’s song, ‘Soapy’ in strong terms.

Five days after Naira Marley pioneered the new dance step - which subtly dignifies masturbation - Kaffy has condemned it saying the dance trend should never be encouraged.

Kaffy is known to have set the trend and supported many Nigerian dances from Gala to Swo, Shoki, ShakuShaku and recently Zanku. The dancer had thrived on teaching young talents while also exhibiting her dancing skills in several music videos.

Kaffy says further in an Instagram post that in the history of the Nigerian dance, she hasn’t seen any as immoral and disgusting as the soapy dance, which is growing like a wildfire.

“Am sorry but I can’t take this. In the history of Naija dance, I have never seen a more disgusting immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. Am really disappointed,” she posted.

It’s obvious Soapy isn’t working for the mother of two, who is also married to a drummer and choreographer. Her strong condemnation of the dance trend clearly is clearly indicated in her reasons.

She noted further in the caption of the Instagram post that though it’s her opinion, the Soapy dance should not be encouraged just for the sake of a new trend. Kaffy also points out the inability of the man behind the trend - Naira Marley - to censor the dance from kids.

She says, “As dancers we should also speak for what is right we shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trend. Esp when it’s not even censored away from kids, as an adult sef it’s offensive.”

Kaffy’s condemnation of the Soapy dance is gradually getting support from fellow entertainers, who shares her views.

Fellow dancer and choreographer, Don Flexx says he totally agrees with Kaffy’s take saying the illustration of the dance is immorally disheartening. “I totally concur with you, the signatory dance illustration is immorally disheartening and improper for commercial viewership and yet alone not safe for young viewership as well,” Don Flexx submitted.

Leading makeup artist, Lola Maja also made her submission saying decency isn’t a trend.

“My sister... If no lines are drawn what will be the next trend? Decency isn't a trend,” Lola Maja says.

Singer, Nikki Laoye and Femi Branch also had their say while supporting Kaffy’s take on the dance.

Laoye simply referred to the new dance trend as a wank dance. “True... Totally off and watching ladies do it sef looks weird and ewww.. It's a wank dance nah WTH.”

Nollywood star actor, Femi Branch is saddened that some celebrities are sharing the dance trend and help promoting the ‘immoral’ dance. “Well said Sis. Very soon, kids will start dancing it and then what? And some so-called celebs too are doing it and posting on their IG! Shame!!!”

On Air-Personality and 'Jenifa’s Diary' actress, Lolo 1 also lend her voice to Kaffy’s position saying, “I loved you before I love you more now ..is it that we do not want this generation to thrive? why would we just destroy common sense.”

Naira Marley, however, is not slowing down in promoting his dance trend. On July 1, after Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola opened up on how the lead pastor of COZA church raped her at the age of 16, Naira Marley took to his Instagram to further promote his dance while condemning rape.

Barely two months back, Naira Marley was engaged in a controversy after he tried making a case for internet fraudsters on Instagram. His take saw a strong condemnation from singer, Simi, and rapper, Ruggedman. The singer went ahead to release a hit single, ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’ after which he was arrested and arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged involvement in internet fraud. He released a follow up single filled with lewd lyrics shortly before his release, ‘Opotoyi.’ The single is followed by ‘Inside Life’ chronicling his experience during his incarceration.