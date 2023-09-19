ADVERTISEMENT
Kabaka's 'Abialam' sets Highlife record with chart performance

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kabaka and His Oriental Brothers International' new album 'Abialam' peaks at NO. 24 on Apple Music Top 100 Chart worldwide.

This monumental achievement makes 'Abialam' the first highlife music album from Africa to ever reach this global milestone.

"Abialam," which translates to "I have returned," is an intricate tapestry of traditional rhythms and modern beats, capturing the essence of highlife music while resonating with a broad international audience.

The album features 6 tracks that pay homage to the highlife genre's rich history, while also incorporating contemporary elements that make it accessible and relevant to today's music scene.

'Abialam' has not only topped charts but also garnered critical acclaim from music critics, who lauded the album's rich instrumentation, lyrical depth, and innovative sound.

Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers are trailblazers in the African highlife music scene. Known for their fusion of traditional highlife rhythms with contemporary sounds, the band has captured the hearts of fans across continents and generations.

Listeners can stream 'Abialam' on all other major streaming platforms. With tour dates to be announced soon, Kabaka and His Oriental International Brothers are set to dazzle with their electrifying return.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

