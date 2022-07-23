RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

K1 is a renowned Fuji artiste who has continued to thrill fans with his sublime voice and charismatic stage performance.

Nigerian music icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as K1. [Instagram/K1DUltimate]
Nigerian music icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as K1. [Instagram/K1DUltimate]

Nigerian Fuji icon, King Ayinde Wasiu Marshal popularly known as K1, is currently putting plans together for the celebration of his 50 years on stage.

Recommended articles

Pulse learnt that the event tagged, ‘The Journey’, has been slated for August and venue will be the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos,

K1 began his music journey as a member of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s band between 1975 and 1978, having earlier served as an ‘instrument packer’.

After some years in his boss' shadow, K1 would release his debut album in 1980 titled ‘Abode Mecca’.

Four years later, he released a banger titled ‘Talazo’ which turned out to be a career-defining record and one of his most successful bodies of work till today.

Indeed, so popular was the album that he was being addressed by the title, Talazo.

The Fuji maestro has credited himself for transforming the genre by infusing some classical flavour in his sound.

Hailed from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, K1 commands a strong following among lovers of the South West sound and his popularity has also transcended into the mainstream music circle.

He has won many local and international awards in the course of his career while performing in many music festivals across the globe.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

K1 to throw party to mark 50 years on stage

Future Sounds Vol.17 featuring , Majesty Lyn, Rooky, RALD, YungAce and more

Future Sounds Vol.17 featuring , Majesty Lyn, Rooky, RALD, YungAce and more

Sex for roles should be a punishable offence - Mr Macaroni

Sex for roles should be a punishable offence - Mr Macaroni

5 changes we want to see on BBNaija season 7

5 changes we want to see on BBNaija season 7

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

‘John Wick 4' first-look image revealed

‘John Wick 4' first-look image revealed

Shanty Town: Netflix reportedly acquires Dimeji Ajibola-directed limited series

Shanty Town: Netflix reportedly acquires Dimeji Ajibola-directed limited series

Don Jazzy's mum is dead

Don Jazzy's mum is dead

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Trending

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most googled song in Nigeria

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy