On August 12, 2021, Grammy-winning Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber featured on a remix of Wizkid's groundbreaking hit single, 'Essence' to rave receptions, excitement and projections by fans.
The record also marks another step in a string of remixes by the Canadian superstar. To commemorate the song, here are the top times that Justin Bieber featured on Afrobeats records;
Justin Bieber featuring Omah Lay and Alpha P - Peaches (Remix)
Produced by legendary Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft, the record was a remix to Bieber's chart-topping global smash hit of the same title.
The record was one of a string of remixes commissioned by Universal Music. Another remix features Usher, Ludacris and Snoop Dogg.
Justin Bieber featuring Burna Boy - Loved By You
The week this record dropped, the record created a wave of anticipation amongst Nigerian music lovers and Outsiders. It also charted high on Turntable Top 50, Nigeria's premier music chart publication.
Justin Bieber and BEAM - Freedom
A bridge between Dancehall, Afrobeats and Afroswing, the record caused a stir some days ago between Africans and Jamaicans, who needlessly argued about the origin of a record with multiple origins.
Wizkid featuring Tems and Justin Bieber - Essence (Remix)
The song of the summer gets a remix.
