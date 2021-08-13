RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the top 4 times Justin Bieber jumped on Afrobeats records

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The record also marks another step in a string of remixes by the Canadian superstar.

Here are the top 4 times Justin Bieber jumped on Afrobeats records. (The Nation/Starboy)

On August 12, 2021, Grammy-winning Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber featured on a remix of Wizkid's groundbreaking hit single, 'Essence' to rave receptions, excitement and projections by fans.

Recommended articles

The record also marks another step in a string of remixes by the Canadian superstar. To commemorate the song, here are the top times that Justin Bieber featured on Afrobeats records;

Justin Bieber featuring Omah Lay and Alpha P - Peaches (Remix)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (Masterkraft Remix) ft. Alpha P & Omah Lay

Produced by legendary Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft, the record was a remix to Bieber's chart-topping global smash hit of the same title.

The record was one of a string of remixes commissioned by Universal Music. Another remix features Usher, Ludacris and Snoop Dogg.

Justin Bieber featuring Burna Boy - Loved By You

Justin Bieber - Loved By You (Visualizer) ft. Burna Boy

The week this record dropped, the record created a wave of anticipation amongst Nigerian music lovers and Outsiders. It also charted high on Turntable Top 50, Nigeria's premier music chart publication.

Justin Bieber and BEAM - Freedom

Justin Bieber - Freedom (with BEAM)

A bridge between Dancehall, Afrobeats and Afroswing, the record caused a stir some days ago between Africans and Jamaicans, who needlessly argued about the origin of a record with multiple origins.

Wizkid featuring Tems and Justin Bieber - Essence (Remix)

WizKid - Essence (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber, Tems

The song of the summer gets a remix.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Excitement as Big Achievable Dreams Music welcomes Prowess

Catch broke girls who aim to look rich on, 'Slay,' now available on Netflix

Here are the top 4 times Justin Bieber jumped on Afrobeats records

Yemi Alade releases new EP, 'Queendoncom'

Actress Destiny Etiko shows off newly completed mansion

Omawumi releases new album, 'Love Deep, High Life'

Wurld features Major League DJz on new single, 'Stamina'

Ed Sheeran talks about forgetting and relearning his own songs ahead of upcoming anniversary show

DJ Khaled says he and his family just recovered from covid-19