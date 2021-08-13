The record also marks another step in a string of remixes by the Canadian superstar. To commemorate the song, here are the top times that Justin Bieber featured on Afrobeats records;

Justin Bieber featuring Omah Lay and Alpha P - Peaches (Remix)

Produced by legendary Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft, the record was a remix to Bieber's chart-topping global smash hit of the same title.

The record was one of a string of remixes commissioned by Universal Music. Another remix features Usher, Ludacris and Snoop Dogg.

Justin Bieber featuring Burna Boy - Loved By You

The week this record dropped, the record created a wave of anticipation amongst Nigerian music lovers and Outsiders. It also charted high on Turntable Top 50, Nigeria's premier music chart publication.

Justin Bieber and BEAM - Freedom

A bridge between Dancehall, Afrobeats and Afroswing, the record caused a stir some days ago between Africans and Jamaicans, who needlessly argued about the origin of a record with multiple origins.

Wizkid featuring Tems and Justin Bieber - Essence (Remix)