Artist: Johnny Drille
Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'
Mavin Records talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has returned with a new single titled 'How Are You (My Friend)'.
Song Title: How Are You (My Friend)
Genre: AfroPop
Date of Release: October 12th, 2022
Producer: Don Jazzy
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 16 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Renowned alternative Nigerian artist Johnny Drille takes us through a nostalgic journey of reminiscence bump with his soulful themed Don Jazzy produced song titled - 'How Are You (My Friend)'
The rhythm, vocal style, tempo and relatable storytelling of the song is one that cuts through age, caliber and time. The mezzo fort emotive song is one that’s bound to take a listener back in time to the memory of one person or persons causing you to take action at the end of the song.
With additional vocals from Don Jazzy, the motivating song is one of affirmation, reassurance and goodwill to the ones we call friends - “paddy no vex for me say I never call you since, you are always on my mind, I dey for you my friend”.
Johhny Drille sings about the needed certitude to a friend that they would continue to have a place in your heart through the struggles and troubles of life.
