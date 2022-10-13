RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mavin Records talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has returned with a new single titled 'How Are You (My Friend)'.

Johnny Drille - 'How Are You (My Friend)'
Johnny Drille - 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Artist: Johnny Drille

Song Title: How Are You (My Friend)

Genre: AfroPop

Date of Release: October 12th, 2022

Producer: Don Jazzy

Song Art:

Johnny Drille - 'How Are You (My Friend)'
Johnny Drille - 'How Are You (My Friend)' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 16 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: Renowned alternative Nigerian artist Johnny Drille takes us through a nostalgic journey of reminiscence bump with his soulful themed Don Jazzy produced song titled - 'How Are You (My Friend)'

The rhythm, vocal style, tempo and relatable storytelling of the song is one that cuts through age, caliber and time. The mezzo fort emotive song is one that’s bound to take a listener back in time to the memory of one person or persons causing you to take action at the end of the song.

With additional vocals from Don Jazzy, the motivating song is one of affirmation, reassurance and goodwill to the ones we call friends - “paddy no vex for me say I never call you since, you are always on my mind, I dey for you my friend”.

Johhny Drille sings about the needed certitude to a friend that they would continue to have a place in your heart through the struggles and troubles of life.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

