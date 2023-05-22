The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy, Teni, Odumodu Blvck thrill fans at Spotify Africa Heat

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify is celebrating the rebranding of African Heat, its flagship African music playlist that has shone a light on some of the continent’s hottest music since its launch in 2017.

Joeboy performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party
Joeboy performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party

Recommended articles

At the event, held at NextThought Production Studios in Lagos, Spotify welcomed guests whose electric energy lit up the venue. The party commenced with Jess Jess Finesse, who captivated the crowd with her exceptional hosting skills. Following her act, Wanni X Hanni, the first set of DJs, took the stage and succeeded in keeping the audience on their feet.

Odumodu Blvck performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party
Odumodu Blvck performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party Pulse Nigeria

Shortly after, ODUMODUBLVCK, one of Nigeria's hottest artists, electrified the atmosphere with his energetic performance. He delivered crowd-pleasing hits like "Picanto" and ‘Declan Rice,’ even inviting Smada on stage to perform their recent collaboration, "PAPILO."

ADVERTISEMENT

As the night progressed, the party maintained its incredible vibe when Teni made her entrance, displaying her unique style. She delivered an unforgettable performance, showcasing her hottest tracks, including "Power Rangers" and ‘Case,’ concluding with her latest single, "No Days Off," leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

Teni performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party
Teni performing at Spotify Africa Heat Party Pulse Nigeria

Spotify continued to turn up the heat with renowned producer and DJ, Sarz, whose distinctive sounds and mixing style delighted the crowd. Soon after, DJ TOHBAD, one of the industry's finest, delivered an outstanding set, further elevating the party atmosphere.

To bring the night to a spectacular close, Joeboy took the stage, wowing the crowd with hit singles like ‘Call‘ and ‘Baby,’ and his latest banger, ‘Duffle Bag.’

The event reaffirmed African Heat as the premier destination for African music and culture. Additionally, it showcased Spotify's commitment to actively promoting the next big music moment by supporting African artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joeboy, Teni, Odumodu Blvck thrill fans at Spotify Africa Heat

Joeboy, Teni, Odumodu Blvck thrill fans at Spotify Africa Heat

Hilda Baci spends ₦1.1 million on brunch with friends, fans react

Hilda Baci spends ₦1.1 million on brunch with friends, fans react

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Burna Boy performs for 40,000 fans in France

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Nazo Ekezie stuns in stylish outfit for AMVCA ceremony

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge