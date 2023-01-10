Joeboy set to drop sophomore album in 1st quarter of 2023

The hitmaker further revealed that up-and-coming artist Kemena, Award-winning DJ and Producer Diplo, and Afrobeats maestro Tekno are some of the guest artists on the album.

In 2020, Joeboy released his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic' which enjoyed critical acclaim. He had a fantastic 2021 with his single 'Alcohol' becoming one of the biggest Afrobeats songs as it broke multiple streaming and chart records.

Joeboy had a rather modest 2022 with his singles failing to achieve the commercial success he enjoyed in the preceding year.