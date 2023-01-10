ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joeboy set to drop sophomore album in 1st quarter of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Joeboy has revealed that he will be releasing his sophomore album in the first quarter of 2023.

Joeboy
Joeboy

Details: In a question and answer session with Channels TV, Joeboy revealed that he will be releasing his sophomore album in the first quarter of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The hitmaker further revealed that up-and-coming artist Kemena, Award-winning DJ and Producer Diplo, and Afrobeats maestro Tekno are some of the guest artists on the album.

In 2020, Joeboy released his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic' which enjoyed critical acclaim. He had a fantastic 2021 with his single 'Alcohol' becoming one of the biggest Afrobeats songs as it broke multiple streaming and chart records.

Joeboy had a rather modest 2022 with his singles failing to achieve the commercial success he enjoyed in the preceding year.

With the impending release of his sophomore album, Joeboy will be looking to reassert himself as a force in Nigerian music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Big Brother Titans': Meet the hosts, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

'Big Brother Titans': Meet the hosts, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

Joeboy set to drop sophomore album in 1st quarter of 2023

Joeboy set to drop sophomore album in 1st quarter of 2023

Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA for 8th edition in Senegal

Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA for 8th edition in Senegal

An ode to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: The trailblazer who redefined the Nigerian entertainment space

An ode to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: The trailblazer who redefined the Nigerian entertainment space

‘Avatar 2’: James Cameron is working on 3 and 4 as sequel becomes seventh biggest movie of all time

‘Avatar 2’: James Cameron is working on 3 and 4 as sequel becomes seventh biggest movie of all time

Kunle Afoloyan's 'Anikulapo' tops list of most watched movies on Netflix Naija of 2022

Kunle Afoloyan's 'Anikulapo' tops list of most watched movies on Netflix Naija of 2022

Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

Music producer Magicsticks survives car accident with mum

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama

'The Trade': Jade Osiberu rings in 2023 with exciting crime drama

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel kick-starts 2023 with new single, 'RTID (Rich Till I Die)'

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Burna Boy

Victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]