Joeboy recreates Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video in new song 'Zombie'

The single released on August 14, 2024, is another sensational pop record from the hitmaker Joeboy who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves.

In the music video for his latest song, Joeboy dips into his inner Micheal Jackson as he recreates the famous scenes from the King of Pop's iconic single 'Thriller'.

Speaking on the motivation behind the single, Joeboy shares he decided to relieve defining parts of his childhood of which Micheal Jackson's music is a big part.

"One thing I decided to start doing is to have fun with my creative process. I want to start putting different parts of my experience of growing up as a child because this makes my music connect more, and everybody loves Micheal Jackson."

The rush of nostalgia Joeboy's recreation of Micheal Jackson's thriller offers will likely play a major role in the success of 'Zombie'.

Joeboy's latest single comes off the back of his successful of 'Adenuga,' his successful hit collaboration with Qing Madi which spent multiple weeks in the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

