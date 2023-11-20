Joeboy gets personal on new EP 'Body, Soul, & Spirit'

'BODY, SOUL & SPIRIT' is the deeply personal and introspective new EP from global music sensation and Afropop superstar Joeboy.

Arriving barely six months after his critically acclaimed sophomore album 'Body & Soul', as the title suggests, 'Body, Soul & Spirit' is picking up where Joeboy left off on his recently released album, with the captivatingly dark and moody five-track project serving as the perfect antithesis to 'Body & Soul', and feeding off the themes of adversity and emotional turmoil on the album’s final track ‘Halle’.

The EP opens with the heartfelt ‘Only God Can Save Me’, which sees a troubled Joeboy realizing that the people closest to us are still fallible, and can often let us down.

On the infectious ‘24/7’, Joeboy finds a moment of solace as he recognises that many of his worries are inconsequential in the grand tapestry of life.

His emotional vulnerabilities come to the fore on ‘Telephone’, an intimate love song dedicated to that one person in our lives that we can always turn to for tranquility, despite the trials of the relationship.

‘Enemy’ sees Joeboy taking responsibility for a broken relationship, as he comes face to face with his own imperfections amidst a tough breakup. The project ends on a resilient note with Joeboy taking the first steps towards healing and new beginnings on the hopeful ‘Surviving’.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the 'Body, Soul & Spirit EP', Joeboy says, “I have been through a rollercoaster of emotions since the release of my album. From my relationship with God, and seeing the dark side of love, to experiencing betrayal, and trying to survive against all odds, I have had to really dig deep to keep my sanity intact, while putting on a brave face and keeping up with appearances. The songs on this EP embody my journey through this emotionally draining period. Usually, I have people around me during my recording and writing process, but for this project, I was all alone with a mic and a pen, because creating this project coincided with me learning how to record myself in the studio, which meant I was able to completely offload all those pent-up emotions into this project.”

