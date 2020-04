Date: April 3, 2020

Song Title: No Love

Artist: Guiltybeatz featuring Joeboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Producer: Guiltybeatz

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: emPawa/Banku

Details/Takeaway: For the second straight single, Joeboy defines a feature with his brilliance. This comes after the madness he did on DJ Neptune's 'Nobody.'