Artist: Joeboy
Joeboy drops Dancehall single 'Likkle Riddim'
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Joeboy has released a new single he calls 'Likke Riddim'. The single comes off the back of his last release 'Contour'.
Song Title: Likkle Riddim
Genre: Dancehall
Date of Release: October 7th, 2022
Producer: P. Priime
Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: EmPawa Africa
Details/Takeaway: Joeboy returns with a new single, and this time he turns to Dancehall to show his versatility in a song that tries to combine Afropop with Dancehall.
