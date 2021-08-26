Jiggyboy released his debut record 'Vibes' to considerable success. The song hit one million streams on Audiomack followed by buzz in the Nigerian music success.
Jiggyboy wants Burna Boy and international collaborations
Jiggyboy says he admires Burna Boy a lot and wants to work with the Grammy winner.
Born Jude Emeka Okafor, Jiiggyboy is not resting on his laurels and has set his sights on more milestones.
For the next move of his career, Jiggyboy is confident he can one day feature his some of his childhood idols in a record.
“Locally, I admire Burnaboy a lot and I would like to work with him God knows that will happen soon," he told Pulse.
"I like Runtown too. On the international stage, I like NSG, Polo G, Justin Bieber, Lil Durk and Roody Rich.
"I must definitely work with them sometime in the nearest feature. I will still like to work with Lil Wayne because he made my childhood memorable. He was one of those I looked up to while growing up.”
“I already set a standard for myself as an artiste and I saw myself as an international artiste right from time when nobody even knew me," he also said.
"I still believe I am of international quality and I will never stop working hard on making sure I give my fans and myself internationally acceptable music. Personally, I connect deeply with these legends through their music and it makes me feel like we are on the same page.”
Raised in Abuja, Jiggyboy dropped out a private polytechnic in Enugu to focus on music.
A year after dropping out, he moved to Lagos far away from my home and parents to start his music career.
The 22-year-old is planning an EP and an album for his next career move.
