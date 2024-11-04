RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga is Africa's greatest rapper but I'm better - Jesse Jagz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian hip-hop great Jesse Jagz reveals who he thinks is Africa's greatest MC.

Speaking on the legacy of his older brother MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz described him as an artist who pushed him to become the best version of himself.

"MI is the greatest MC ever in Africa," Jesse said on the Podcast where he also shared details of his early days as an artist.

Jesse Jagz's high estimation of MI Abaga is popular among many hip-hop fans, who view the multi-award-winning rapper as a dominant force who popularised Nigerian hip-hop.

While Jagz considers his older brother Africa's greatest rapper, he also believes he's the better rapper of the two, a claim even MI has echoed in the past by describing Jagz as Nigeria's greatest lyricist.

In the interview, Jesse Jagz shared that he owes a big part of his success to MI Abaga who taught him how to be Jesse Jagz.

"It was MI who taught me how to be Jesse Jagz...MI taught us Ice Prince and me how to become an MC that will be respected forever."

Nigerian music fans will always fondly remember the impact of Jesse Jagz, MI Abaga, and Ice Prince for their success as solo artists and as the famous Choc Boiz group.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

MI Abaga is Africa's greatest rapper but I'm better - Jesse Jagz

