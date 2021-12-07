It was an explosive weekend for students of ESUT and UNN as trap star Jeriq the Hussla shuts down their campuses with his tour.
Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy
Mammoth crowds were seen at the concert venues in ESUT, UNN, and Uniport.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
Jeriq who has had a good music year with his releases such as joint EP with Dremo, a single featuring Flavour gradually starts the end the year with concerts in these schools.
Pulse Nigeria
Mammoth crowds were seen at the concert venues in ESUT, UNN, and Uniport as he dragged Dremo, Psycho YP, and Idandizzy alongside.
Pulse Nigeria
The crowds sang along heartily to his songs such as Stucc in the Grind, Better Days Ahead, Remember, Apology, East to West, and Imakwa with Dremo.
#FeaturebyJeriq
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng