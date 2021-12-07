RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy

Mammoth crowds were seen at the concert venues in ESUT, UNN, and Uniport.

It was an explosive weekend for students of ESUT and UNN as trap star Jeriq the Hussla shuts down their campuses with his tour.

Jeriq who has had a good music year with his releases such as joint EP with Dremo, a single featuring Flavour gradually starts the end the year with concerts in these schools.

Mammoth crowds were seen at the concert venues in ESUT, UNN, and Uniport as he dragged Dremo, Psycho YP, and Idandizzy alongside.

The crowds sang along heartily to his songs such as Stucc in the Grind, Better Days Ahead, Remember, Apology, East to West, and Imakwa with Dremo.

