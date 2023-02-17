Artist: Janelle Monae
American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'
Multi-talented American music star Janelle Monae has tapped Nigerian Afrobeat group Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 for her new single titled 'Float'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Float
Genre: Hip Hop, Jazz, Raggae, Afrobeat
Date of Release: February 17th, 2023
Producer: Nana Kwabena, Nate "Rocket" Wonder, Sensei Bueno
Song Art:
Length: 4 minute 02 seconds
Features: 1 - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Label: Bad Boy Records
Details/Takeaway: Janelle Monae breaks her hiatus from music with this new single in which she celebrates the beauty of life while thumping on her chest as a super-talented success who does things at her own pace. She combines Afrobeat & jazz horns, Raggae drums, Hip Hop flows for a genre bending feel good single.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng