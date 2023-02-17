ADVERTISEMENT
American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented American music star Janelle Monae has tapped Nigerian Afrobeat group Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 for her new single titled 'Float'.

Janelle Monae, Seun Kuti
Artist: Janelle Monae

Song Title: Float

Genre: Hip Hop, Jazz, Raggae, Afrobeat

Date of Release: February 17th, 2023

Producer: Nana Kwabena, Nate "Rocket" Wonder, Sensei Bueno

Song Art:

Janelle Monae feat Seun Kuti Egypt 80 - 'Float'
Janelle Monae feat Seun Kuti Egypt 80 - 'Float' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minute 02 seconds

Features: 1 - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Label: Bad Boy Records

Details/Takeaway: Janelle Monae breaks her hiatus from music with this new single in which she celebrates the beauty of life while thumping on her chest as a super-talented success who does things at her own pace. She combines Afrobeat & jazz horns, Raggae drums, Hip Hop flows for a genre bending feel good single.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

