British media personality, Jamal Edward, who introduced Ed Sheeran to Fireboy, dies at 31

For Nigerians, this name wouldn't ring a bell, except you're a fan of British Rap, and SBTV, which used to host the Rap freestyle series, Blackbox. But away from that, Edwards was also a DJ, author and many more.

Announcing his death, his mom said that, "It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

The singer, who once came fourth on British X Factor and TV personality, who co-hosts Loose Women added that, “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

A lot of people might not know this, but Edward was key to making 'Peru (Remix),' featuring Ed Sheeran, the key precursor to the success of Fireboy's international success.

Speaking with Elton John on Apple Music Radio's Rocket Hour, Sheeran says, "So I got sent this a week ago, to remix it. Someone, a friend of mine, Jamal [Edwards] who runs SBTV sent it to me.

""He said, “Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song.” And I've just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it... and it's a song that's blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas.

"So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England. But yeah, so I've done the remix for this song, but this is the original and it's just, it's an earworm, and it's addictive, and I'm obsessed with it. I mean, Cherry will tell you, I've had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week."

Rest in peace, Jamal Edwards. Thank you for the impact.