Jaido P named Apple Up Next artist

"I am as happy as a sandboy to be the latest artist to be featured on Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria. Big thank you to Apple Music for the recognition!”

Born and raised in the bustling city of Lagos, Jaido P graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University. He rose through the country’s musical ranks, honing his song writing skills to become one of the most sought-after Afro-pop artists on the continent.

Fusing street-inspired and pop-laced Afrobeats melodies with an alternative edge, it was his breakout single “Tesina pot” (2020), featuring prolific rapper Olamide, that laid the foundation for the creation of his debut EP, Shopla. The 6-track EP, available to stream on Apple Music, takes its cue from Jaido’s nickname and tackles weighty topics, from the gap between rich and poor, to how music and fame have changed his life.

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Jaido P will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3iUvGoP. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists their global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Jaido P joins Ajebo Hustlers as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.