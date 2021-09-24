Jaido P named Apple Up Next artist

Apple Music today announced the latest featured artist in its Up Next Nigeria emerging artist program as Nigerian-born Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Jaido P (real name Taiwo Olajide Daniel).
Born and raised in the bustling city of Lagos, Jaido P graduated from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.
"I am as happy as a sandboy to be the latest artist to be featured on Apple Music Up Next in Nigeria. Big thank you to Apple Music for the recognition!”
Fusing street-inspired and pop-laced Afrobeats melodies with an alternative edge, it was his breakout single “Tesina pot” (2020), featuring prolific rapper Olamide, that laid the foundation for the creation of his debut EP, Shopla. The 6-track EP, available to stream on Apple Music, takes its cue from Jaido’s nickname and tackles weighty topics, from the gap between rich and poor, to how music and fame have changed his life.
As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Jaido P will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist https://apple.co/3iUvGoP. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists their global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.
Jaido P joins Ajebo Hustlers as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.
The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae and Foushee.
